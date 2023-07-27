Community and lawmakers react to possible Rockingham County casino

Senate majority leader Phil Berger says lawmakers are in serious conversations about bringing three casinos to the state, one of which could be placed in the Triad.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Republican lawmakers are seeing money signs in the virgin fields of Rockingham County off of highway 220.

Senate majority leader, Phil Berger confirmed rumors of a possible casino coming to Rockingham County. Berger says they are having serious conversations about placing casinos in Rockingham, Nash, and Anson counties.

Berger says the estimates show a location in Rockingham County could bring over $6 million annually to the county as part of the state revenue. He says it would also bring over 17,000 jobs.

"Something like this will be a shot in the arm for the county both in terms of tax base and tax revenue to the county, but also in terms of opportunity for people who grow up here to come back to and work at," said Berger.

Berger says these locations were chosen because they're in most need of an economic boost.

However, Democratic Representative, Pricey Harrison fears it could have negative consequences too.

"We know the areas that are targeted are the rural areas of our state. So, you 've got limited economic opportunities and folks are going to spend what funds they have on gambling," said Harrison.

Leaders of a camp located next to the proposed site are also concerned about a potential casino.

They worry casino activity could impact what programs are available to their camp goers.

On the other hand, the possibility of a new casino has some community members excited.

Eric Wyatt is a truck driver. He says he drives through the county about once a week. He believes a casino would put the area on the map.

"They need a casino that way if they didn't know where Rockingham County was, they can't say that after they've done been here and spent a wad of money," said Wyatt.

Cheyanne Hicks is a server at San Andres which is one of the only restaurants in that area.

Hicks says several customers have been inquiring about the casino site.

"It'd be good for business. So, more tips obviously since I'm a server," said Hicks.

Berger says a proposed bill including provisions for locations, investor(s), and legislation allowing revenue to go to local and state governments would have to be introduced and passed.