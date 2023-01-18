A Greensboro non-profit uses egg demand to feed families facing hunger

Out of the Garden Project is harvesting eggs with chickens on it's farm. The money made helps feed families dealing with poverty.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We've all had the same reaction when buying eggs, either you can't believe the high price or the low supply.

It's forcing some to find other places to get eggs.

Don Milholin opens his booth at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market every morning, Sunday thru Wednesday.

They sell canned and fresh produce and eggs that are quickly yoked up.

"You see the shelf is empty today. We're going to have a dozen more chick eggs tomorrow and several dozen more ducks," Milholin said.



They're shelling out eggs faster than the poultry can make them.

"It's been interesting we just opened up here in October," Milholin said. "Up until the last month, nobody talked about eggs."

Miholin gets his eggs from the 60 chickens he has at a farm in Mcleansville birthed through the Out of the Garden Project.

"You can't just say go ahead chickens go ahead and lay you have to have light in there. So we're trying to up their production," Miholin said. "They're fairly young chickens so they'll be laying more as the weather gets warmer. "

Harvest Stand products are now #gottobenc certified. Plan a visit to the Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad Farmers Market... Posted by Out of the Garden Project on Wednesday, January 18, 2023

The food produced on the farm is not only sold at the farmer's market but also given out for free to families in need.

"Cash raised goes right back into our program," Miholin said, "For every $8 you spent we can feed a family for a weekend."



The eggs sold at the farmers market are about the same price you'll see at the grocery store right now, but they aren't equally yoked given the way Miholin sells them

"Our eggs are clean but they're not beautifully wiped off but the purpose is if you don't wash them they can stay as they are for 2 to three months," Miholin said.