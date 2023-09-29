Experts explain how a government shutdown will impact student loans and taxes

When lawmakers can't agree, the burden falls on federal employees.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — When lawmakers can't agree on spending bills, millions of Americans have no work and no paycheck.

This includes the IRS. Tax experts say during the last shutdown the IRS sent home 90% of its staff.

"That means the IRS phone lines will not be staffed, that means that no one will be there to answer a question, if you're under an audit it stops, it goes nowhere. Unfortunately, when they go on furlough, they're not allowed to do anything they're not even allowed to answer email," said Ryan Dodson and expert with Liberty Tax.

Whether the shutdown is days or weeks long, experts predict the IRS will get backed up once again. Keep in mind they just started to dig their way out of their COVID-19 backlog.

Even though tax season is months away, Dodson says the IRS is supposed to start approving software in October.

"That testing starts in October. So, by them being shutdown it could possibly have a delay on whether or not they get through all of their testing with the software and approving the software and it could impact tax season. We don't know," explained Dodson.

Many Department of Education employees will be furloughed too. Experts say the DOE already has funds appropriated to pay loan servicers so they will continue to work.

Loan servicers will be busy as the pause on student loan payments end.

"So, interest rates are going to a crew, the services are still going to be available, be it right now, things are really busy with 40 million people entering repayment at the same time," said Institute of Student Loan Advisors, President Betsy Mayoette.