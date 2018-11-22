Manning, SC (WLTX) - One Manning man can add another line to his list of things to be thankful for this year — $1 million from the SC Education Lottery !

It was the day before Thanksgiving when he got the call about his million-dollar winnings, and he couldn't stop the tears from coming.

Check this out: Man wins $4.8M after throwing lottery ticket away, doing a dumpster dive

“This has changed my life and my family’s lives. A blessing,” he said.

Talk about blessings! The man says his family is growing, which makes the timing of this win, "awesome."

The non-winning ticket was selected from more than 504,000 entries in the Extreme Millions Second-Chance Promotion.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WLTX