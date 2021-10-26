'A renter's nightmare' | Why we're seeing rent go up in the Triad

News 2 viewers are seeing rent prices continually climb. A real estate agent, investor explains what is causing the hike.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Rent prices have continued to climb and it has become a renter's nightmare.

Many of you have expressed your concerns on Facebook.

Dawn McIntyre said she knows someone who got their lease renewal for a 1 bedroom apartment and rent was going up almost $500.

Darius McMillan wrote he sold his house and the person that bought it turned around and rented it out for $1,000 more than what his mortgage was.

Jon Bondurant said his rent might go up $200 a month.

This is also a reality for Asheboro resident Jacob Woodell and his family. He actually got a letter on his front door about prices going up again in January. He said by the time rent is paid each month, there's not much leftover.

"Emotionally, it's certainly taken its toll. We usually take family vacations once or twice a year and for the last four to five years we haven't been able to do that," Woodell said.

So why is this happening?

Greensboro real estate agent and investor Jason Coleman said there are several factors at play.

Interest rates are low

More people are moving into the Triad

Landlords are selling rental properties because tenants aren't paying

Coleman said all three factors contribute to the shortage of places to live. Supply chain issues and labor shortages only make things worse. Overall, there's not enough supply to meet the demand.

Pre-pandemic Coleman said he would get about five applicants for a rental property and now it's 30.

"I would encourage people to stay put. Its very difficult to find rental properties right now with the inventory being near zero," Coleman said.