GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nearly 12,000 children are part of the foster care system in our state. That's about 120 kids in each county.

Every year, more than 500 of them age out of foster care without finding an adoptive family.

That's why families like Brenemans of Guilford County are foster parents and adoptive parents of 3.

They worked with the Children's Home Society to give their kids a loving home. Last year, the Society served more than 18,000 children and families.

Mrs. Breneman says she's thankful for the opportunity, "we questioned God about why we haven't been able to have our own and we realized had we done that we would never love on these children that he planned for us to be able to love on"

In honor of National Adoption Awareness Month, the Children's Home Society hopes to help even more children. Click here for more information.

