NC men split $200K lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two North Carolina men won $200,000 on a $5 scratch-off ticket.

Chad Deal of Taylorsville and Sabin Khadka of Wilkesboro bought the lucky Gold Standard ticket from GK Food Mart on East Main Avenue in Taylorsville.

Deal and Khadka claimed their prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After state and federal taxes, they each took home $71,011.

The Gold Standard game launched in March with six top prizes of $200,000. Three $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.