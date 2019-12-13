GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's a holiday tradition filled with swirling snowflakes, giant rodents and talking dolls - the Greensboro Ballet's performance of The Nutcracker is back but it's now the show you've seen in the past.

Jessica McCallister is the interim artistic director. She says re-creating the show has been fun, especially watching the dancer's enthusiasm.

"The whole thing is different," she said. "The whole story from the very beginning is drastically different. The choreography is different, the costuming is different, it's exciting for everybody."

This year the ballerinas are performing for two weekends at the newly-renovated Carolina Theatre. You can learn more about showtimes and buy tickets by clicking here.