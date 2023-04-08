'I have to standup for my business,' owner reacts to altercation between King customers and staff

A King restaurant owner said their employee approached a regular customer about not tipping their server. The video showed an altercation following the comment.

KING, N.C. — A King restaurant owner said a customer broke items and an altercation broke out after a staff member made a comment to regulars who haven't been tipping their server.

The altercation was caught on their surveillance cameras.

At Tokyo Japanese Grill in King, the servers wonder what customers will tip. It's a discouraging thought for people who depend on tips to get by.

"I keep telling them, support them, that it's okay. [If] we don't make it on this table, we can make it on the next one; just show up to work. We're going to figure out a way to make money here," Tokyo Japanese Grill's owner, Mi Tang said.

The servers said they're having a hard time making money because customers don't always tip, and Wednesday it hit a new dangerous level.

"She hit me with the phone, and then she got me to the neck. All that stuff because I tried to hold her back," Tang exclaimed.

Tang said staff recognized two regulars who don't typically leave a tip when they dine in. She said one of their servers approached the table and asked if they were going to leave a tip. That's when surveillance video caught the customers getting up and throwing things off the cashier's station, then a fight broke out.

"I have to stand up for my people. I have to stand up for that. I have to stand up for my business. This is my business they cannot come over here and do that stuff after we've already talked to them," Tang said.

Tang said the last time the pair came in, she asked if anything was wrong with the meal or service that would warrant no tip.

"I said, if you cannot tip people, you can place online orders, takeout orders, come over here and take your food and go. Don't leave your mess and make someone do it; that's cheating on their labor," Tang recalled.

Tang said her servers make minimum wage, which is $2.13 for tipped employees. That's why Emma Mcdaniel said they depend on at least 15% from each table.

"I mean I can't imagine not living at home because I'd pay more. I think people need to learn that's what we live off. That's how we make our money," Mcdaniel shared.

Moving forward, Mcdaniel hopes customers will be more considerate of the work they put in. As for the fight, Tang filed a police report.

"There's no reason to get aggravated or elevated to this point and you always have the option to leave. It's a business that has a door that opens both ways; you can open it and leave," Lt. Benny Hayes with King Police Department said.