Caring for people with Alzheimer's disease

It's National Alzheimer's Disease Month. Alzheimer's is a degenerative disease that impacts memory and thinking skills. According to the Alzheimer's Association, 11.3% of people aged 65 and older have Alzheimer's disease. As memory issues progress, many adults who have Alzheimer's tend to lose their independence because their forgetfulness leaves them at risk for injuries and accidents.

Having a conversation about limiting their independence with your parent who has Alzheimer's isn't easy. Talking to your parent immediately after a scary situation isn't the best time because emotions are high. For example, telling your parent, "That's it. You can't live by yourself anymore. This is the fourth time that you left the stove on, and if I wasn't here to notice that the pan was smoking, then who knows what would have happened." Instead, you have a conversation at another time when everyone is calm. Share your observations of what you're seeing, and as their child, it's now your job to help make sure that they stay safe. Just like they did when you were little. Make sure to ask them what they've noticed about their own lives. And as much as possible, create a plan together.

Here are a few ideas to give your parent with Alzheimer's supervised independence. Get a sense of what areas in their lives they seem to want the most freedom. Some parents may not want to talk to you about it. So, you'll have to become a detective and figure it out yourself. Pay attention to body language and behavior changes when talking about things that they can't do. Or when your parent is doing something, and they don't want you around. When you notice these changes, then have a conversation with your parent.

Here are a few ideas to give your parents some level of independence and still be watchful. Let me give you an example of shopping; you can approach it the same way, whether it's for clothes or groceries. Let's say that your mom doesn't want you to go clothes shopping with her. She wants to do it by herself. Think about what's your hesitation in letting her shop by herself. Is that she can't drive anymore? Is that you're concerned that the cashier might charge her too much? Or, your mom might not remember paying and then paying again? Or, she might lose her purse? Once you figure out what concerns you, then you can come up with solutions. For example, maybe you're shopping in the same store, but not right beside her. Or, perhaps you don't give her your opinion about whether the clothes she match. Or, maybe you make sure that you're at the register with her.