GREENSBORO, N.C. — Students, parents, and staff at American Hebrew Academy are still wrapping their heads around the sudden closure of school.

They learned the news Tuesday in an email from the school's CEO.

But just a day before, students at the school did something selfless - they gave their money to people who needed it more.

The Interactive Resource Center shared a picture of a $151.12 cash donation the students brought to the shelter.

"We couldn't have known the news they were about to receive which makes this gift even more special to us," the IRC posted on Facebook.

The school's CEO said the Board of Trustees voted to close the school because of 'insufficient growth in enrollment.'