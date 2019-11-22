Black Friday is a week away and with people scramming for the best deals. There are common body language signs that someone is getting angry. Look at their face. Some people will lose the color in their face while others' cheeks, neck or ears will turn red. Some faces will sweat either at the temples or above the upper lip. Angry people can give you an eye glare where the upper and lower eye lids tighten.

When it comes to the body itself, some people will take a step back to give themselves some room. They might unbutton their jacket or take it off. They might put any items in their hands on the floor or counter. Other people might loosen their neck or shoulders or shake their hands.

Listening to changes in their tonality can give you a hint. They can whisper through clenched teeth or get loud.

The best thing you can do is to watch other people for signs of frustration or anger. And remember that there isn't just one sign of anger.

