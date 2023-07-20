Horses rescued by Davie County Animal Services after they were found in improper care

Davie County Animal Shelter said the horses appeared to be malnourished.

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Eleven horses need additional care after they were found in improper care in a barn in Davie County.

Davie County Animal Services served a search warrant on a horse barn Tuesday where they found horses that appeared to be malnourished and improperly cared for.

Davie County Animal Shelter said all horses on the barn where seen by a large animal veterinarian and they decided that 11 of the horses required additional care.

These horses were seized and are being cared for and are receiving medical attention at undisclosed locations, according to Davie County Animal Services.

