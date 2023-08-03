Authorities discovered the deceased animals while executing a warrant in the unincorporated area of Westminster.

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A woman has been arrested after dozens of animals were found dead on a property in Collin County on Tuesday, officials said.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office said it received a citizen complaint in the unincorporated area of Westminster, about 17 miles northeast of McKinney, which led to a response by animal control and investigators. The sheriff's office executed a seizure warrant on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at a property on Graybill Road, the department said.

While at the property, animal control and investigators discovered the remains of 12 horses and 24 dogs "in advanced states of decomposition," according to the sheriff's office.

Animals that were alive at the scene -- two dogs, two horses, a cow, a lizard and a snake -- were seized by investigators and turned over to animal control personnel, the sheriff's office said.