2 people charged with Animal Cruelty, owners surrendered puppies to sheriff's office

Two puppies found a “Furever Home,” after being surrendered over to the Forsyth County sheriff's office.

According to Deputies, an anonymous caller contacted the sheriff's office regarding two puppies and their 'questionable' living conditions on November 23.

Upon further investigation, sheriffs discovered the two puppies without shelter, food, and water.

The owners said the puppies, Bear and Boomer, had not been eating for approximately two weeks. Then they signed over custody to the sheriff's office.

Bear and Boomer were immediately transported for evaluation to the Forsyth Humane Society. Both puppies were found to be underweight and dehydrated, with low body temperatures.

According to the sheriff's office, staff members worked diligently to stabilize the puppies. After being stabilized, Bear and Boomer immediately took to both food and water.

Under the care of the Humane Society, the puppies quickly began gaining weight and continued to eat and grow healthier.

As a result of the findings, in this case, Cassidy Welch and Shawn Farrentino Carter have each been charged with Cruelty to Animals, for unlawfully, willfully, and intentionally depriving of necessary sustenance.

They are scheduled to appear in court on January 18th, 2022.