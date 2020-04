ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Meet this sweet feline named Lacy.

She's 8 years young and has a whole lot of love to give. Lacy would do well with a family that could love on her daily.

She loves all things soft - like beds and blankets. She is spayed and has been at the shelter since January.

If you think Lacy is the right fit for you, contact the Rockingham County Animal Shelter on 250 Cherokee Camp Road in Reidsville at 336-394-0075 .