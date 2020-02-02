RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Senna and Maple are 2, 10 week old little Beagle mixes that were surrendered to our local shelter with their siblings.

These 2 little girls would be great to train and raise with children! Senna is the darker shade of brown with Maple being the lighter tan color.

They are super sweet and will be medium sized when full grown, perhaps a little over 20 pounds.

If you are interested in adopting Senna or Maple, or perhaps you would like to double the fun and the love and adopt the pair, visit our website: wew.catawareness.org and fill out our adoption application. You may also give us a call at 336-953-0925.