GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — GCAS pet of the week is Pearl, a 3 year old Border Collie / Lab mix who came to the shelter as an owner surrender in early June of this year.

She is spayed and heartworm positive, qualifying for treatment through our Have-A-Heart Fund. Pearl is a super sweet girl who loves to go for rides and take very leisurely walks on a leash.

She is very smart and inquisitive, and responds well to basic commands. She is dog selective, so being the only dog in the house would be ideal, but she loves humans and is a staff favorite.

You can find her at the Guilford County Animal Services on 4525 W. Wendover Avenue in Greensboro.