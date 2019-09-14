BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Meghan, a beautiful 5 year old girl who is looking for a new family that will give her a second chance at forever love.

This sweet girl would be happiest in a family with older children (teenagers), or with a single person, who will be patient in learning and understanding Meghan’s personality.

Meghan is friendly, housetrained and easy going, but takes her time getting to know people. Once she is comfortable and warms up to you, she’s a loving girl.

Meghan is spayed, current on vaccinations and is ready to meet you at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Burlington or call 336-578-0343. All pets can be viewed at www.burlingtonNC.gov/pets.