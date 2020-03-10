2 the Rescue: Meet Buster

This big boy has a whole lot of love to give!

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Buster.

Our friends at Burlington Animal Services say he came to the shelter after his owner passed away and relatives weren't able to take him in.

Right now, he's in the care of his foster moms, waiting on a new life while on the campus of Elon University.

You should know he's a big guy, weighing in at about 105 pounds.

He'll need lots of space to run around.

We're told he loves going on long walks and even went hiking in some state parks.

He's house-trained and he gets along with most dogs.

If Buster sounds like the right pet for you, reach out to Burlington Animal Services.

They'd love to connect him to his forever family.

Email Burlington Animal Services at fosterpets@burlingtonnc.gov.