RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Bora is a  a very sweet and cuddly gray domestic kitty with  a  medium length coat.She loves to be held and petted. 

Bora is a true lap kitty! She is 4 years old and weighs about 7 pounds.  Bora has been spayed, current on all vaccines and gets along great with other kitties and dogs.

 If you are interested in having a loving lap baby as a member of your family, please visit our website: www.catawareness.org  and fill out our adoption application.  For questions, please give us a call at 336-953-0925.

