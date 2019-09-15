RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Bora is a a very sweet and cuddly gray domestic kitty with a medium length coat.She loves to be held and petted.

Bora is a true lap kitty! She is 4 years old and weighs about 7 pounds. Bora has been spayed, current on all vaccines and gets along great with other kitties and dogs.

If you are interested in having a loving lap baby as a member of your family, please visit our website: www.catawareness.org and fill out our adoption application. For questions, please give us a call at 336-953-0925.

