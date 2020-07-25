2 the rescue: Meet Jupiter

This celestial beauty will steal your heart!

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Meet Jupiter.

She's a sweet tuxedo kitten that's about 4 months old.

Jupiter and her siblings, Mercury, Pluto, and Venus had a rough start in life.

When they first arrived in their foster home, they were very scared of humans, but it didn't take long for them to let down their guard and show how sweet they are.

Jupiter loves to climb up and just sit on the top of scratching posts so that she can be the center of attention.

She is very playful and enjoys running around.

Her adoption fee is $125.00. Jupiter is spayed and up to date on all her shots and she's micro-chipped.

Please be aware that you must live within 30 miles of 311 Harvey Street, Winston-Salem to apply to adopt a kitten from AARF.