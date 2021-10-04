2 the Rescue: Meet Sylvester

This cute kitty has the sweetest demeanor and is a little shy.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This is Sylvester. He's a nine-month old domestic short hair.

Our friends at the SPCA of the Triad say he's shy at first, but warms up once you slowly approach him.

He loves to rub against his person for affection and has the cutest kitten sounds. All he needs is you and little yellow bird toy to make his world complete.

His adoption fee is $85 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, and his shots.