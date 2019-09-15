GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Flop is a 5 year old Hound who is extremely sweet and laid-back. He loved getting his picture taken and being surrounded by people yesterday at the shelter for his photo shoot.

He is very gentle and would be the perfect family pet if you are looking for that “Netflix and chill” type of guy.

Flop is fully vaccinated and heartworm negative!

You can meet Flop at the Guilford County Animal Shelter on West Wendover Avenue in Greensboro.

Interested in adopting Flop? Call them at 336-641-3930.

RELATED: 2 The Rescue: Meet Massey

RELATED: 2 The Rescue: Meet Borris