GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Marvin is quite the chatty boy. He barks a lot. He is definitely not an apartment dog. But he is a big love bug!

He loves being with people. He loves physical activity and would make an excellent running, jogging, or biking partner.

He loves being petted and loved on. He is dog selective but made a new dog friend at the shelter today and they did great, he just need a little guidance. He would love to have a friend to match his energy level.

Marvin is a 4-year-old yellow lab mix and came into the shelter May 4. If you are interested in adopting Marvin, call the shelter at 336-641-3401 to set up an appointment.