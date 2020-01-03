GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Lion is an 8 year old Chow mix. He came to us as a stray on January 23. He’s a nice medium size and has a beautiful chestnut colored coat.

Lion is a gentle, calm guy. He loves people and he loves to play. He is very easy to walk on a leash, so he’d be good for someone who’s looking for a buddy to take walks with. Even though he’s 8, he’s still got a lot of life in him. The nice thing about senior dogs is that they’re past the puppy chewing stage so your shoes and furniture are safer.

Lion is heartworm positive, but the shelter has a Have A Heart Fund that helps the adopter with heartworm treatment. Then after that, he’ll just need to be on heartworm preventative for the rest of his life.

Lion’s adoption fee is $25 because he’s over 7. That includes his neuter, up-to-date vaccines, and microchipping.

If you’re looking for a gentle, calm snuggle buddy, come to the shelter and ask to see Lion. He’s ready to go home and start his life with you.