GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Meet Ace. Ace is an eight year old male beagle mix. Ace found a family when he was a puppy and unfortunately his owners passed away. A wonderful neighbor took Ace in and gave him a new home.

Unfortunate for Ace his second owner has now passed away and he is looking for a new place to call his own. Ace is very playful for his age and knows simple commands. He walks well on a leash and likes to go on leisurely strolls. He seems quiet and does not bark a lot. Maybe you can find it in your heart to give him his third chance at a great and loving home.

If you think Ace could be the best friend you have been looking for, then come meet him at one of our pet fairs this weekend or at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro, NC 27405. We are open Tues - Fri 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM and Sat 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM and Sun 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM.

Interested in adopting Ace? Go to our website, triadspca.org, and submit an application or give the SPCA a call at 336-375-3222.