RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Athena is a 3 year old Terrier Mix. She would be considered a medium sized dog weighing in at about 40 pounds.

She is house trained, crate trained and walks well on a leash. Athena loves car rides, walks and her toys. She is friendly and eager to please.

Athena's family were heart broken to give her up, but with their baby facing a long term hospitalization they felt that she needed more love and attention than they could give her.

Athena is great with other dogs of all sizes. Athena would like no kitties in her new home, cause she likes to give them a run! Athena has been spayed, current on vaccines and is heart worm negative.

She is waiting for that special home where she can go on long walks and have lots of toys! If you would like to make Athena a part of your family, please visit our website: www.catawareness.org and fill out our adoption application. If you would have questions or would like to meet Athena, please give us a call at 336-953-0925.