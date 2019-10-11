GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Billie Elliott is a 5 year old Munsterlander Mix. True to his breed he is an energetic dog that loves to play. He is a very handsome boy weighing only 45 pounds and would make a great addition to an active family looking for a dog to go on adventures with.

Billie has completed his HW treatments but needs to remain calm until he gets his final vet check. Sadly Billie has been with us since June so we would really like to see this great dog get his new family before the holidays. He is such a great dog … just looking to play and cuddle.