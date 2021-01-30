2 the Rescue: Meet Bissli

This is Bissli.
We're told she's a two-year-old lab mix.
She loves to run and play and she would do best with someone who has an active lifestyle.
Bissli has been taught basic commands but will need some training due to her high energy. She has always been with kids as well as other dogs without any issues. Her forever home is out there, this sweet girl deserves a family of her own.
If you'd like to give her the forever home she needs.
Reach out the SPCA of the Triad in Greensboro.
Let's get Bissli adopted!