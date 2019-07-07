GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Borris is a sweet, orange & white, 5 month-old male kitten who was brought to GCAS on June 1, 2018 as a stray. He likes to be held, is very cuddly and a champion purrer!

Borris would make a great addition to your family and, coincidentally, Guilford County Animal Shelter is running an adoption special (to celebrate the 4th!) through July 7. Come to GCAS, fill out the adoption application for Borris and then pick your adoption fee out of the box – it could be $17, $7, $6, or $4!

Borris’ adoption fee covers his neuter, all up-to-date vaccinations and microchipping.