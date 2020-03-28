BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Bubba! This sweet boy is a little bit older, but all he needs is a loving home to call his own.

He's a staff and volunteer favorite.

Don't let this old man fool ya! He's got a lot of pep in his step, loves to go for walks and loves every person he meets.

Bubba may have a little separation anxiety to work through, so it would be great if he is in a home where his family is with him most of the day or is willing to crate train.

If you're interested in adopting Bubba, email petadoption@burlingtonnc.gov.

