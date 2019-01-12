RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Caroline is a 2 year old spayed DSH female. She is tabby and white and she is a talker! Caroline will tell you when she wants to be petted, when she wants her own space and when she is hungry.

She loves her wet food! Caroline is calm and affectionate. She is a good companion. She is very intelligent and learns new routines quickly. She is allergic to fleas , so will always need to have fleas meds. Caroline gets along well with dogs and cats but would be happy as an only kitty as well...

If you are interested in making Caroline a part of your family, please visit our website: www.catawareness.org and fill out our adoption application. If you have questions about Caroline or any of our adoptable animals, give us a call at 336-953-0925. At this time of the year, foster homes are really great also!