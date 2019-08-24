BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Chadwick, a very handsome and smart 2 year old brindle boy who would love a new family to call his own.

Chadwick came to us as a stray in early June and has been waiting so patiently for his special person or family to come find him.

He is a sweet boy who will need plenty of playtime and exercise every day to get his energy out.

Chadwick would do best in a home with a fenced yard, school-age kids and NO CATS!

He is neutered, current on vaccines and ready to meet you at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Burlington or call 336-578-0343. View all pets atwww.burlingtonnc.gov/pets.