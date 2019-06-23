RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Cheddar is a 7-month-old orange marbled kitty. His hair is a medium length and he has a fuzzy tail.

Cheddar has a sweet disposition and is ready for love and affection all the time! It is hard to snap a picture of him cause he always wants to be close to you. Cheddar has a good strong motor and turns it on frequently if you are offering a rub or a lap to him.

Cheddar likes to play with toys and his brother Colby along with other kitty friends. Cheddar has been neutered and is current on all vaccines. Cheddar is ready to share some love and good times!

If you interested in getting a lot of cheese, consider adopting Cheddar and his brother Colby! You know if you love cheese, you can never get enough!

Please visit our website: www.catawareness.org and fill out our adoption application. If you are interested in meeting Cheddar, give us a call at 336-953-0925.