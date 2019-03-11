GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Dina is a 3 year old Lab/Chow mix. She came to us as an owner surrender on June 4th and we just can’t understand why she is still with us. She is a great dog, gentle and well behaved. She loves people, toys and treats and knows her basic commands. Dina would do great in family that could give her lots of walks and hugs. She is an active dog but is able to calm down when she needs to. She is an all around great dog.

She is a medium sized dog and weighs only 43 pounds. Dina is HW+ and is eligible for our Have A Heart fund which will pay for her treatments.