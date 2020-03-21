GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Dior!

This beautiful feline has a very gentle personality, but we're warning you - she likes to get a lot of beauty sleep!

Dior is looking for a loving permanent home.

Maybe that home is yours.

If you think Dior would make a great addition to your home, come at and meet her at the SPCA of the Triad facility at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro. Contact staff at 336-375-3222.

You can also find more information about her on triadspca.org.

Let's get Dior adopted!

