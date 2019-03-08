GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Meet Dottie! This sweetheart is a three year old female hound mix. Dottie loves to run and play with a tennis ball with anyone willing to play with her. She loves to go for walks but gets very excited and does a little pulling. Nothing a little training won't help. Dottie is HW positive but has already been started on her treatment and is on her way to getting rid of them. Maybe Dottie is the new tennis companion you have been looking for.

If you think Dottie could be the best friend you have been looking for, then come meet her at one of our pet fairs this weekend or at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro, NC 27405. We are open Tues - Fri 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM and Sat 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM and Sun 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM.

Interested in adopting Dottie? Go to our website, triadspca.org, and submit an application or give the SPCA a call at 336-375-3222.