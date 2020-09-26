2 the rescue: Meet Eliza

Meet Eliza.
She's a beautiful white and gray short-haired cat who's a year old.
This picture sums up how she feels about living in a shelter right now. Staff with the Animal Adoption and Rescue Foundation in Winston-Salem say she's not coping well there.
They really hope someone can give her a quiet, safe space to roam without any dogs or children.
Eliza is up to date on all of her shots and she's ready to move into a home to get all the attention she needs.
Reach out to AARF at sara@aarfws.org to learn how you can bring her into a forever home.
Let's get Eliza adopted!