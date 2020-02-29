BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Eve, one of the sweetest and most loving dogs you will ever meet! She came to us as a stray on New Year’s day and quickly became a staff and volunteer favorite.

Eve is gentle, very loving and enjoys belly rubs, ear rubs, and all-over body rubs! She is currently in a foster home after receiving heartworm treatment, and she gets along with the other dogs in the home and is housetrained.

Eve is spayed, current on vaccines and ready to be your loving companion and best friend. Email us at fosterpets@burlingtonnc.gov to arrange a meet and greet with Eve. Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Burlington. 336-578-0343. All pets can be viewed at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets.