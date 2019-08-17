BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Flash, a super cute 3 year old boy who needs a new loving family.

Flash was surrendered due to a new baby in the home, but his last owners tell us he is housetrained, good with kids, loving, playful, kept indoors, and is crate-trained.

What more could you want? This sweet boy is neutered, current on shots and ready to start a new chapter in his life.

Meet Flash at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Burlington or call 336-578-0343. View all pets atwww.burlingtonnc.gov/pets.