GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Franni is a super-sweet 2 year old Treeing Cur Mix.

True to the breed Franni is a calm, gentle dog who seems to like other dogs. She would make a great family dog or would be wonderful companion for someone who wants a gentle buddy who enjoys the outdoors. She is really easy to walk on leash. As you can see, she needs to put on a few pounds, she came to us a stray two weeks ago and we are working to fatten her up!

Franni is a heartworm negative spay female. If you’d like a calm, gentle new best friend, come to Guilford County Animal Shelter and meet Frannie.

She is patiently waiting and ready to go home with you!