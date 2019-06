BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Hobo, a super handsome 2 year old Plott Hound mix boy.

He came to us as a stray, very scared and frightened, so we sent him to a loving foster home.

His foster mom reports that he is housetrained, gets along well with all of her dogs and is very sweet!

Hobo is neutered, current on vaccinations and is ready to become a special member of your family.

To meet this wonderful guy, email us at fosterpets@burlingtonnc.gov to arrange a meet and greet.