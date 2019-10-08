BURLINGTON, N.C. —

Meet Hooch, one hunk of a guy who would love to fill your life with happiness and joy!

This sweet 6 year old boy is an awesome dog who is housetrained, loving, playful, good with kids and other dogs. Hooch does not like cats or thunderstorms, but he loves balls and balloons.

He was surrendered due to a terminal illness in the family, so Hooch needs another loving family to give him a forever home.

He is neutered, current on shots and ready to meet you at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Burlington or call 336-578-0343 for more information. View all pets at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets.