2 the rescue: Meet Jack

Jack is a staff favorite at Burlington Animal Services, but he wants to win your heart, too!

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Jack.

Our friends at Burlington Animal Services say he's a 5-year-old boy who's a staff favorite.

They say he's always happy to see you and he's sweet to everyone he meets.

We're told he's house-trained, accustomed to living indoors and he loves going for long walks.

They tell us Jack tends to be picky with other dogs, so if you already have dogs at home, set up a meet-and-greet so they can get acquainted with each other

Jack is neutered, current on vaccines and ready to start a new chapter in his life with a loving family.

If you would like to meet Jack, visit Burlington Animal Services' website www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets to schedule an appointment.