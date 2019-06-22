GREENSBORO, N.C. —

Julia is a two and a half year old female Shepherd Mix. Julia is an extra sweet girl full of positive energy. In addition to giving a lot of affection she also loves going for walks and chasing tennis balls. If you think Julia could be the new pet you have been looking for then come meet her.

If you think Julia could be the best friend you have been looking for then come meet her at one of our fairs this weekend or at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro, NC 27405. We are open Tues - Fri 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM and Sat 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM and Sun 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM.

Interested in adopting Julia? Go to our website, triadspca.org, and submit an application or give the SPCA a call at 336-375-3222.