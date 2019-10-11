RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Kiki is a 2 year old white and gray short haired tabby. She was found as a stray kitten, all alone...sick and cold. She recovered quickly and has been in foster care for some time. Time for a home! Kiki is the most loving lap cat. She purrs all the time and just wants to be with people.

Kiki loves to give head bumps! She is a talkative cat and enjoys having conversations with you. Kiki is playful and loves cat trees, toy mice and laser lights.



Kiki is not too fond of other cats, but is ok with a laid back kitty that leaves her alone. She is good with cat friendly dogs once she gets used to them. Loud busy environments make Kiki nervous, so she would be better in a home with no small children.



If you think Kiki sounds like the perfect lap kitty for you...and you would enjoy some purrs, some talks and a little play time...please visit our website: www.catawareness.org and fill out our adoption application. Your new best friend is waiting.

You can also give us a call at 336-953-0925 about Kiki or any of our other adoptable animals.

The Animal Awareness Society