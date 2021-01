Sweet Lucy wants to be your fur-ever friend. Can you help her out?

Meet Lucy.

She's really in need of a fur-ever friend.

She showed up to Burlington Animal Services a little rough around the edges last month, but she's starting to recover nicely.

Right now, she's in a foster home on Elon University learning how to trust people again.

Although she's enjoying her journey of healing on campus, she's ready for a permanent home.