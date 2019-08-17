GREENSBORO, N.C. — This sweet guy is Marcus. Marcus is a three year old male chihuahua mix. He was found as a stray in another county and we were asked to take him into our rescue. Though a little shy at first, Marcus is starting to get more comfortable with us as he gets to know us. Maybe you need a knew little companion to fill the void in your heart. Marcus is waiting for a home to call his own.

If you think Marcus could be the best friend you have been looking for, then come meet him at one of our pet fairs this weekend or at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro, NC 27405. We are open Tues - Fri 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM and Sat 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM and Sun 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM.

Interested in adopting Marcus? Go to our website, triadspca.org, and submit an application or give the SPCA a call at 336-375-3222.