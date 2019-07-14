GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Massey is a beautiful, white and caramel pointer mix, about 5 years old, and weighs 50 lbs. He came to the shelter as a stray on December 8, 2018 which makes him one of our longest residents, and it’s time for him to have a home of his own!

Massey loves to take walks, and he likes other dogs as well. He’s easy-going, with a gentle demeanor, and he is also smart and would be easy to train (he loves treats, and has a good sit). Massey would be a great companion for an individual or a family dog with older children.

This sweet boy is heartworm positive but the adopter will receive assistance for heartworm treatment through the shelter’s Have A Heart program. After successful completion of the heartworm treatment, Massey will need to be on monthly heartworm preventative for the rest of his life to maintain that healthy status.

Massey’s normally $50 adoption fee is sponsored by A to Zen Massage, which covers his neuter, all up-to-date vaccinations and microchipping.

If you’re interested in having a new best friend, come to GCAS to meet Massey. He’s ready to go home!